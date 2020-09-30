To the Editor:
Who, in heaven’s name, does Jim Stotser think he is? (Letter to the Editor, Sept. 23 Times Citizen) Yes, the masks are a nuisance. Yes, they aren’t normal - BUT SO ARE OVER 200,000 DEATHS!! We’ve been told over and over by scientific and medical people that MASKS DO MAKE A DIFFERENCE!! Where is Mr. Stotser getting his information? And to close his letter with an invitation to “bring back the bonfire” is so irresponsible!! If there is ONE person out there who takes that at face value . . . it’s one person too many! We’ve been lucky in Hardin County to have so few deaths - maybe it’s because there ARE those of us who follow the guidelines - wear masks, wash our hands, and stay home unless absolutely necessary. It blows my mind that a responsible adult would even be thinking these thoughts, let alone mention them for students to read and consider. Sorry, Mr. Stotser, but if we don’t take care of students’ physical health, we may not have to worry about their mental health.
