The year of death is coming to a close. I lost four close friends this year. At my age it happens more frequently, and with COVID, even more so. We need to stand strong and do the right things. Our failure to mask up early and take precautions, like sterilizing rooms before we spend time in them, seemed like a “hassle” so a group, mostly excitable Republicans, decided that it wasn’t necessary. That killed two of my four friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.