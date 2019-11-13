To the Editor:
Kudos to the Iowa Falls Historical Society for having the Ellsworth painting restored. I was, however, surprised it was not hanging in a more accessible location. Originally it hung over the fireplace in the west room. Now that it is back from being totally restored, I feel that it should be displayed in a more prominent location.
