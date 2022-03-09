To the Editor:
All they can say about our elementary schools are that they are old. Maybe so, but they were well built, just like the buildings on Washington Avenue that you do shopping, eating, your business or go watch a movie and they aren’t decaying. Do you want to tear them down? How old is the house you live in? If one does maintenance and upkeep on buildings and on your house, they last. I don’t see any increase of younger population coming to Iowa Falls to increase the students in school. If you really need more room at the high school, then add on, but leave the elementary schools as is and do yearly maintenance and upkeep. There are many elderly people living here and don’t need higher taxes to pay. Even now with higher prices for groceries, gas and anything you buy. Also the low income families, trying to make ends meet. Some people just like spending someone else’s money. Someone stated that we brag about being a community that gets things done. What about all the abandoned and decaying empty houses around town?
