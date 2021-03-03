You should ask the Hardin County employees in the auditor’s office if they broke the law and committed fraud by sending out absentee ballot request forms that were already filled out or were they blank request forms? Were these forms destroyed or thrown out after they were returned to the county? Are they still available for inspection should someone want to see them? Were there groups outside of the Hardin County government which sent voters request forms that were already filled out? I did because, if it were true, it would imply that they aided and abetted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.