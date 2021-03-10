I am writing about an incident at the Iowa Falls Fire Department COVID vaccine clinic on March 2. I took my sister to get her shot at 4:30. As there were no parking places, I waited a minute for someone to come out and then parked. But in that time, she had fallen on the cement as she had trouble getting over the curb. There was a car in the yellow striped area where the handicapped cut out on the curb was.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.