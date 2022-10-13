In the news lately you have probably heard about Navigator and Summit Carbon Solutions suing landowners. They are suing landowners for the right to enter and survey landowners' properties because they believe the current Iowa Code gives them that right with nothing more than a 10-day written notice. Landowners argue that by allowing surveys without their permission and without payment it violates their constitutional private property rights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.