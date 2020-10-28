A couple weeks back a writer denigrated the existence of wind “farms” in Hardin County. As best I could understand the major complaint was the existence of the tall white structures. Wind energy is a renewable resource to replace the use of fossil fuel, which is not only a finite source of energy, it’s a big factor in polluting the environment. The writer said the tall structures are a deterrent to tourism in the area. Isn’t a bigger deterrent to tourism the fact that Pine Lake is fast becoming a cesspool? And isn’t that happening because of hog confinements and the chemicals used by farmers, which add to runoff that ends up in the lake? Everyone has to earn a living, but perhaps more thought needs to be given to what will be available to future generations if the same patterns persist.
