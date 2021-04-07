Two opinion pieces on face masks in the March 31 Times Citizen caught my eye. Two neighboring school districts have discontinued mask mandates and Iowa Falls and other school districts have been discussing the issue for the remainder of the school year. For over a year, we’ve been told science justifies masks and other restrictions in our lives. We’re told to trust health care professionals, the CDC, IDPH, local public health and others. Aren’t these the same people who said wear the masks to flatten the curve and quarantine infected individuals in nursing homes? Wear a mask, don’t wear a mask, wear three masks. Get vaccinated and go about your life. Oh wait, maybe not yet, but still wear a mask. Discrepancies in reported cases? Why?
