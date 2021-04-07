On the Times Citizen’s March 31 opinion page, George Vest’s column was all over the place. He went from the song, “Georgia On My Mind,” to the State of Georgia electioneering laws, to racism, and ended with him recalling what he heard on the radio back in 1955.
