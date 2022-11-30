To the Editor:
Just read Supervisor Hoffman’s letter to the editor. I found it disgusting. His statements proved that he wants to represent only Republicans, and not all the citizens of Hardin County. While reading his boisterous statements, I had a vision of a victorious warrior with one foot on the chest of his slain enemy, while pounding his chest with both fists and shouting a war cry to the heavens. Mr. Hoffman should be making statements about uniting the citizens of Hardin County instead of insulting Democrats.
