To the Editor:
Our town has a good newspaper. I have always liked it, plenty of pictures and news of residents. And I liked the fact there were not a lot of political ads and comments. March 18, I find inside a horrible drawn picture of the President of the United States by Duffy. This week our president is working with a staff to combat the spread of COVID-19 to our country and inside our country as well. Would this add to our respect for a Christian president who loves his country so much that he donates his salary back to the country? May I suggest this area newspaper print the Marmaduke column instead to give paying customers a lift with gentle humor. We need that so much now. And the Times Citizen needs to encourage readers to respect the president. If you fail that, I would add that you have just shown the whole world that you cannot believe what is written in this paper!
