The City of Iowa Falls is proceeding with the bid phase of the River Road projects, which include water and sewer utilities (no natural gas, as far as we know) and road improvement to provide infrastructure to a new well at Weaver’s Cove (which has yet to demonstrate minimum production). The bid specs are available Jan. 25 and estimates are expected to be returned by Jan. 31, an incredible six-day turnaround time and first council meeting with the newest member, Micah Cutler. To prepare for acceptance of those bids, I contacted Mort’s Water Company for an estimate to hookup to city services and abandon our new septic and abandon/cap well, per code.
