Do you ever stop and ask yourself what is going on in this country right now? It's upside down; right is now wrong and wrong is now right. People are afraid to debate, to speak out against issues for fear of being labeled a racist, homophobe, censored and sadly charged with hate speech.
Our public schools use pornographic books in sexually explicit courses to indoctrinate our youth. SEL is teaching kids what to think instead of how to think. Kids as well as their parents, do not know how to research issues, to weigh the facts to make sound decisions based on those facts. Failing to address students with their preferred gender pronouns will get you arrested. I find being forced to use PGP similar to playing the Whack-A-Mole game; you're going to be wrong more than you are right and then they gotcha for harassment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.