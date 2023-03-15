It looks like some members of the Iowa House and Senate are finally listening to rural Iowans and our concerns about proposed CO2 pipelines. Because so many concerned citizens have turned out at meeting after meeting and hearing after hearing to show their opposition, some legislators seem to be getting the message: CO2 pipelines would create unnecessary and negative public health and pollution risks throughout our state while enriching a tiny number of private corporations.
