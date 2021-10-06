So we find our county supervisor meetings still without “public comment” on the agenda. They said it would happen, it has not happened. The supervisors tell you to find their “form” on the county website, fill it out, and (fingers crossed) they will think about it. That is just not good enough; but that is the joke they leave you with. Comments and questions about public policy probably won’t make this board’s grade; thank goodness for local newspapers. Buy them, read them. Ignorance is not bliss.
