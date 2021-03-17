I am writing In regards to the latest “stimulus” package. This big government giveaway was meant to help average Americans get back on their feet due to all the government imposed shutdowns . . . or so we were told. But let’s take a closer look at the numbers of this stimulus package, and previous stimulus bills. All told, the federal government has passed a total of $5.3 trillion worth of stimulus. That is about $43,000 per household. Naturally, these numbers raise the question, where did all that money go? Did any American household receive this much money? Well, a few did. Bill Gates, whose net worth is estimated at $132 billion, received $3.5 billion for one of his foundations. Why does the third richest man in the entire world need that much money from American taxpayers? Our community could have used some of that to build a new school without raising taxes.
