I was glad to see the Supervisor candidate responses to their forum questions published in the paper. I found the responses to two of the questions to be especially interesting. Mr. Granzow’s response to the CAFOs to be very disturbing, “There’s a lot of room for CAFOs to be built.” REALLY!! If you look at a map of Iowa, Hardin County has the highest concentration of CAFOs in the state! How much more can our soil and water sustain?
