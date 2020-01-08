I support Bernie Sanders for the Democratic candidacy in 2020. Bernie spoke out about a broken system in 2016 and it’s heartening to see that most of the Democratic candidates have picked up on his ideas, and have adapted them with their own unique interpretation. Health care, climate change, the importance of unions in achieving a fair wage for all, and the elimination of Citizens United, which allows big money to fund elections.
