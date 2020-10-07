As some of the readers of this letter consider marking the spaces on their absentee ballot or like me, will head to the poll to vote on Nov. 3, I urge you to vote for BJ Hoffman for county supervisor. Working in management in a growing industry in Hardin County I want to make sure every voter knows that one of my first business growth engagements involved Supervisor Hoffman. He was responsive and took responsibility for helping with a new development agreement. That was refreshing and at that point I knew he wanted what was best while he kept the county’s interest paramount.
