I read that our Sen. Annette Sweeney is trying to prove she is a leader of the Trump Party. How? By accusing our former County Auditor Jessica Lara of committing voter fraud, with no evidence. The reason Sweeney didn’t offer any evidence is because there is no evidence . . . there is no voter fraud. Why would Sweeney make such a baseless accusation? I have two theories:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.