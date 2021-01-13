Many of us have realized in the past few weeks how fragile our democracy is. It is my belief that the election officials and workers at the state and local level have saved our sacred right to vote in elections that are fair, safe and accurate, and these fellow citizens are heroes. No matter their political beliefs, they have delivered the accurate vote counts to us, even to the extent of hand recounts and razor thin margins in some areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.