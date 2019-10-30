This past weekend, I had my 6- and 9-year-old granddaughters staying with me in Eldora. It was a nice day last Sunday so I suggested we walk out to the Veteran Memorial site to see the latest progress. They followed the sidewalk around to the bench that had just been installed. The new bench is beautiful and has the words to “America the Beautiful” inscribed around the edges of it. At first, we spoke the words as we started around the bench, but within no time, we were singing the rest of the song! We were loud and proud at that moment, with the warmth of the sun and the blue sky above us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.