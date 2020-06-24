To the Editor:
I wanted to express my gratitude to the Times Citizen for their coverage of my acute case of COVID-19 and my 55-day hospitalization at Allen Hospital and following up on my recovery process. I especially wanted to thank Marissa VanWingen for her professionalism, accuracy and genuine concern for my family and myself. Your articles have been shared and viewed all over the United States and to various parts of the world. My deepest respect and thanks for helping people understand the severity of COVID-19 through our experience. Keep up the good work!
