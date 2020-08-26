We would like to personally thank the City of Iowa Falls for opening the swimming pool this summer. In a year when every activity or event was either canceled or put on hold, it was wonderful to hear the sounds of summer coming from our local pool! Those light-hearted, joyous summer days swimming at the pool is what all of us needed and the laughter and smiles were evident to all of us who swam at our pool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.