To the Editor:
On behalf of the local fishermen and we who enjoy using the beautiful Iowa River here in Iowa Falls, I would like to thank the Iowa Falls Parks and Recreation for removing brush, grass and other debris from the parks’ riverbanks and access areas to our river.
