To the Editor:
As always, I look forward to reading the column “Over the Next Hill” by Chuck Humeston. I know that God has given me the gift of humor. While I am blessed to enjoy my gift, I recognize the “double dose” Chuck has been given. The most recent column, “Venturing out into a changed world” was one that provided smiles, chuckles and outright laughter! Thank you, Chuck, for your column and thank you TC for making it available to your readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.