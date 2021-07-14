Firstly, I would like to thank Mayor Newgaard for his many years of service and dedication to our community. (“Let’s talk about projects,” June 30, 2021 Times Citizen) Electing officials to represent our values is indeed the American way. The River Road Coalition (23 RR residents, 104 members) values our Scenic City and will continue asking questions. Evidently, the answers cost $7,026.25, which was invoiced by the City for our public information request. Instead of the usual city staff compiling the documents, the City hired professionals, Fox Engineering, at engineer hourly rates to fulfill the request. How does this decision value an informed citizenry?
