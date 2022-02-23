A recent article in the local newspaper (“New bill would cap prices for conservation land acquisitions” in the Feb. 16 Times Citizen) states that local politician Annette Sweeney has introduced legislation that would inhibit the Iowa DNR and county conservation boards from acquiring land for recreational and conservation purposes. This proposed legislation is an example of how numbers can be manipulated to provide a reason to solve a problem that doesn’t exist. What the numbers presented in the article show are the equivalent of the DNR acquiring an average of about 35 acres/year at an average cost of about $83,333/year in each county in the state over the past four years. There is no information provided to indicate what portion of the acquired land is actually tillable. I think it is probably a safe assumption that the actual tillable land is lower than the 35-acre average. When I look at these numbers two things come to mind. Many people place great value on outdoor recreational opportunities — the DNR could place more emphasis on acquiring non-tillable land. Also based on these numbers — how many adjacent landowners could there be?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.