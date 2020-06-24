I believe that wearing a mask coupled with social distancing helps to minimize the risk of becoming infected with COVID-19. I’ve witness a couple of different responses to the pandemic recently. I shop in five local stores on a fairly regular basis. I’ve noticed that the customers of Fareway wear masks in a much higher percentage than any of the other four stores. I don’t think that any of the percentages for the other stores even come close. I appreciate the people around me taking the precautions to protect themselves (and me). I also appreciate the employees of the stores wearing masks. It seems to me that there is some sort of marketing idea related to this if my observations are correct.
