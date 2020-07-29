To the Editor:
Here we go again with Trump talking through both sides of his mouth. Before, he was against having everyone wearing a face mask, now he is saying everyone should wear a mask. While his is in his pocket. Also he said this pandemic wasn’t going to last and business should open back up, get people back to work. Well guess what happened, it is worse now, more people dying. Reynolds wanted everything open too and she won’t require everyone to wear a mask. Now they want children back in school regardless what parents think. Requirements for school to open is anyone’s guess. Reynolds and the state should be held responsible for a student, teacher or worker getting sick. Are their grandchildren going to public schools?
