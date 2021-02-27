As we near the date of the school bond election, I want to thank the Iowa Falls Board of Education, Mr. Neumann, and the respected community members on the Facilities Committee for putting forth a common sense plan for our school. They’ve been nothing but transparent, open and honest about every detail. If you are still undecided, I highly recommend watching Mr. Neumann’s informative presentation given during the public forum this week. It is available online, along with much more information. However, despite their best efforts to educate voters, it is frustrating that misinformation and half-truths seem to have polluted the conversation. All while some choose to avoid the most important question: “What is best for our kids?”
