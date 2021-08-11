To the Editor:
Would RAGBRAI have been as good if past leaders of the Scenic City had put a moratorium on shade tree planting along city streets 60 years ago? One rider who was interviewed by the Times Citizen staff stated that trees were the number one amenity he was looking for in a community, before food and music, dictating how long he stays in a given town. More time spent means more money spent, and a positive experience to tell others about. Trees are an essential element of a nice community, to be managed, cared for and sustained like any infrastructure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.