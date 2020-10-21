According to the Wall Street Journal, its evaluation of Joe Biden’s economic plan would reduce household income. It would reduce full-time equivalent employment per person by about 3 percent, The capital stock person by about 15 percent, and real GDP per capita by more than 8 percent. This means there would be 4.9 million fewer working Americans, $2.6 trillion less in GDP, and $6,500 less in median household income.
