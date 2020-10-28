Donald J. Trump is an historical president, on that we can all agree. He is or was a skyscraper developer who made his fame and glory, as well as a few enemies in NYC in 1968 when he built skyscrapers using the now very common ready mix, continuous flow concrete pouring, that we use here to build elevators. It was faster and much cheaper than the old bucket and pour system that required more steel girders and chains lifting buckets of wet concrete up to each floor. It was a bold move that revolutionized the building industry and made several other wealthy New York families very unhappy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.