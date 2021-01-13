To the Editor:
Well, what do you think of your Republican Trump now? The rest of us knew that he was bad news. Again he had his spineless Republicans on the hill that backed him so he could do whatever. All Trump wanted to do was incite untruths, hatred and destruction. The last straw took place Jan. 6, when his followers destroyed the Capitol. Trump set it up to happen with his radical speech he gave. He went back to the White House and waited to see the happening. He let the destruction happen because he wanted to leave the White House and America in shambles because he didn’t get four more years. He should go down in history as the worst president ever. So in the New Year with a new president, let’s have truth, kindness and love for one another. God bless U.S.!
