To the Editor:
One hundred and twenty-six Republicans and 20 attorneys general have joined Trump in a “sedition act” (conduct or speech inciting people to rebel (overthrow) against authority or governments). If these rebelious Republicans joined a coup using sedition to achieve their goal and they don’t know what the word means or the penalty by law. “Sedition is a serious felony punishable by fines and up to 20 years in prison and it refers to the act of inciting revolt or violence against a lawful authority with a goal of destroying or overthrowing it.” For members of Congress, “that Congress shall in all cases, except treason, felony and breach of peace, be privileged from arrest.
