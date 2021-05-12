I respectfully but wholeheartedly disagree with Dr. Haverkamp’s assertion that, “You have to have a really good reason not to get the vaccine.” (Times Citizen article, “For some local residents, vaccines aren’t worth the risk,” May 5, 2021) Who is going to decide what’s a good reason and what isn’t? Body autonomy is the right for a person to govern what happens to their body without external influence or coercion. My body, my choice. Questioning the safety of an experimental injection simply means you want informed consent for what’s being injected into your body. There is no long-term safety or late onset data available currently for any of the COVID-19 injections. To simply state that I have some sort of social obligation to submit or that I should see my freedom to choose as selfish isn’t going to work for me. I am well aware of the risks for friends and loved ones who are in the vulnerable population and we have been and will continue to take the necessary precautions.
