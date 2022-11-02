When Alison told me she was running for Hardin County Supervisor, I must admit, I didn’t know exactly what that position entailed, so I went to their website and learned more about their responsibilities. Their mission statement reads, “The mission of the Hardin County Board of Supervisors is to plan, finance and deliver services to the citizens of Hardin County that are both mandated and based on community needs in the areas of public safety, public health, human services, drainage, secondary roads, conservation, economic development and administration.” Once reading through the description I understood why Alison chose to run. She is and has been interested and involved in this type of service throughout her many years living in Hardin County-she wants to take that next step in serving her Hardin County Community.
