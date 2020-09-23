To the Editor:
If you have eyes or ears you should have seen and heard about Trump and what he has done to America. The pandemic came along, he didn’t take it serious then or now, just as passing thing that won’t last. A vaccine is just around the corner, he thinks. He doesn’t take directions or advice or believes in facts from anyone. He is a know-it-all. He speaks untruths and bullies anyone who speaks the truth about him in what he says or does. Opening everything back up and getting students back in school and college. And where has it got us? More COVID cases and deaths. I hold him and our governor responsible for more deaths and businesses that have had to go out of business, they couldn’t survive. They could have mandated the wearing of masks/face shields for everyone and no large group gatherings, which he is doing now having gatherings and people all aren’t wearing masks, no distancing. We teach our children and grandchildren to tell the truth and not to be bullies, so how can people back and vote for a grown man that does the very things we’ve disapproved of. Vote for the man your children and grandchildren can respect and look up to, Joe Biden. If you can’t see that he is the best choice, you have had your eyes shut and ears closed. Hope that you have broad shoulders to carry the burden of making the wrong choice. Right choice is Biden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.