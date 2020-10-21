To the Editor:
Hardin County’s coronavirus infections continue to grow. I previously pressed in a letter to the editor to ask Hardin County residents to mask and follow sanitizing and distancing guidelines. Our numbers are well over 400 now. President Trump’s rally in Iowa shows how too many Iowans disregard protection against the COVID virus as well as how they will spread it to their friends and family. How will we ever get past this virus with this mindset? It’s time for Iowa to stand up against ignorance and denial. Whether you support this president or not you must think about the future. Trump only cares about himself. He only wants your praise and adoration. How can some of these Iowans not see that? Stop this destructive path. Vote for a president that will work daily to protect Americans from COVID and move our economy out this darkness. Joe Biden.
