To the Editor:
I think Trump played the American people, pretending to have COVID-19. Which in reality he probably had the flu or just worn down. He wants everyone to feel sorry for him. Like he really knows what having COVID-19 is like? He would and will do anything to have people vote for him, he can’t be trusted in anything he says or does. My heart-filled prayers go out to those who have been sick with COVID-19 and have had loved ones pass. Trump making light of COVID when it is really serious. I pray every day that Trump will not be voted in for four more years. Everyone should be praying for our country because we are at a serious time. I want to see my loved ones next year, don’t you?
