To the Editor:
A very important city council election is at hand and if you want to move Eldora forward, vote for Cindy Johns. As a former councilperson she is knowledgeable, thoughtful, trustworthy, and committed to making Eldora a vibrant community for everyone. Cindy and I do not always agree on issues, but I trust her to listen and I know she will consider my opinion. That is the attitude we need in council chambers now. She has never been vindictive, it is simply not in her nature. With the misogyny so evident in recent events at City Hall, it is time for citizens to stand against it and support and elect Cindy to again serve Eldora. Recent actions at City Hall have only harmed Eldora. Unless changes are made to the council, Eldora’s reputation will only be further damaged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.