It was shocking to read in the Times Citizen on Dec. 8 that Dean Hilpipre was accused of sex abuse again, but not a surprise. Mr. Hilpipre clearly has two big problems He’s an alcoholic and a pedophile. And he pleaded guilty of the first charge in 2018. The judge put him on five years’ probation and sent him home. About the same time, he won $100,000 in the lottery, which he quickly spent so he didn’t have to share it with anyone. He must have thought he was somebody special to be so lucky, but it really only encouraged him to continue his wicked ways.
