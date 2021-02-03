To the Editor:
On March 2nd, Iowa Falls residents have the unique opportunity to vote to pass a bond for a new elementary school to be built. By voting yes, the future residents, business owners, homeowners of Iowa Falls will be given opportunities that currently are limited or do not happen in our two elementary schools. Voting yes on March 2nd would provide all elementary students in this district the opportunity to work collaboratively with students of different grades! Combining many grades into one building and then also connecting it to a high school may sound crazy. However, all I hear and see is opportunity. Opportunities for our youngest students to be mentored by older students. Opportunities for older students to observe many educational positions for potential future plans. A new elementary school will not only provide collaboration for students and teachers, but also larger classrooms for more opportunities at any age, consistent temperatures in classrooms, and so much more. The opportunities are truly endless. Iowa Falls has always taken pride in their schools and education. This is exactly what made me want to move here 11 years ago and grow my family here. It’s time to put our Cadet Pride into our youngest Cadets. We must provide them with as many opportunities as we can to prepare them for this ever-changing world. I urge you to ask questions and inform yourself on why this is the best solution for our students and staff. TOGETHER WE CAN continue the Cadet Pride in Iowa Falls by voting yes on March 2nd.
