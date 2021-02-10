To the Editor:
I am writing in support of the bond vote that will be held in March. This is a great opportunity for our school district! I have lived in Iowa Falls since 1999 and quickly fell in love with this community and the school district. The school district is always striving to provide the best for our students, teachers, staff, parents and community! I believe with the passing of this bond it will give our students, teachers and staff more space to work effectively as well as be able to do more activities without any limits due to space. It will also provide a great opportunity to work with students and staff from other grade levels focusing on mentoring or just working with one another on a particular skill or project. In the past, high school students coming to Pineview or Rock Run would have limited time due to driving across town as well as scheduling, or they simply couldn’t drive to the elementary schools due to age. How wonderful will it be for those high school students to walk to the classrooms and work with the elementary students? It would also provide a classroom environment that is not hot or cold, as well as better air quality. Collaboration with various grade levels would also be an added bonus and to be able to do that on a daily basis would be beneficial instead of having to wait for professional development days. The ability to work with preschool through 5th grade and collaborate to provide the best educational opportunities for those students is endless by being in the same building. Overall, by voting YES in March for the bond you are giving our schools more space, a better environment for learning, as well as more collaboration. These are just a few of the reasons to vote YES in March. I encourage everyone to read more, ask more questions, and speak with a district employee to get their feedback on why this would be a GREAT opportunity for our school district! I would be more than happy to talk with you more to share my insight on why you should vote YES on March 2! Once again, I am so proud to be a part of this community and I know TOGETHER WE CAN provide the best for our students, parents, staff, and community by voting YES!
