South Hardin is an educational partnership between the Hubbard-Radcliffe (H-R) and Eldora-New Providence (E-NP) community school districts. The H-R taxpayers and school board lead and are accountable for the elementary school in Radcliffe and middle school in Hubbard, whereas the E-NP taxpayers and school board lead and are accountable for the elementary school and high school in Eldora. In recent years, South Hardin students and community members have enjoyed the fruits of a multi-million-dollar investment into the facilities in Radcliffe and Hubbard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.