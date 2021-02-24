To the Editor:
I’m voting YES for the upcoming school bond. Sure, in the short term I’m doing it selfishly for my grandkids, but I can see in the long term we’re going to have to do something. I don’t like the idea of my taxes going up, but something is going to have to happen to these buildings whether we want to admit it or not. Why not invest our tax money now when interest rates are low and we can get more bang for our buck? Construction costs will only go up. Repair bills for the schools will only go up. Interest rates are only going to go up. NOW is the time to do it right and stop with the band-aids.
