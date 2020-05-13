To the Editor:
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. hard my wife and I were in South Texas. The authorities there put our county in shelter-in-place on March 15. We started using masks when going out for food, etc., and have continued doing that since we got back home in early April. It amazes me when I go out for groceries here that so many people are not wearing masks. Wearing a mask not only helps protect you from others but also helps lessen the possibility of those who are asymptomatic from spreading the virus to you. Hardin County, you are vulnerable. Wear a mask if not for your own protection, at least do it for others. Because of the way this virus progresses you could have the virus without showing any symptoms. Until there is a vaccine please practice preventative distancing and wear a mask!
