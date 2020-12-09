How much longer is the COVID going to control our lives? Some of us are missing our family and friends and are even uncomfortable going to the grocery store or pharmacy, while others seem to go about enjoying their lives without any concerns. Could the reason for the indifference be because our governor refuses to stay with a definite plan, or is it an individual decision? I think that we need to leave politics out of it and decide for ourselves what is best for our family, friends and community.
